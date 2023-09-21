Court Directs WhatsApp, Telegram To Delete Groups For Selling Jawan's Pirated Copies

High Court directed Meta to deactivate accused social media accounts for selling Jawan's pirated copies.

The Delhi High Court has directed WhatsApp and Telegram to deactivate all the groups and channels circulating and selling pirated copies of Shahrukh Khan's movie Jawan.

The High Court on Tuesday passed the direction on a plea moved by film producer Red Chillies Entertainment against piracy.

Justice C Hari Shankar not only directed to deactivate groups and channels but also directed WhatsApp, Telegram and mobile network operators to disclose the subscriber information of mobile numbers connected with these groups and channels so that legal action can be taken.

The petitioner Red Chillies moved the plea after identifying one Rohit Sharma who was selling pirated copies of the movie through WhatsApp.

While passing the direction, the High Court directed Meta to deactivate his WhatsApp number, his Facebook page as well Instagram pages.

The High Court also said that similar action is to be taken against admins of other WhatsApp groups and Telegram channels after they are identified.

Senior advocate Raj Shekar Rao appeared for the Red Chillies. The plea also said that a police complaint was also filed against Rohit Sharma and others in Mumbai on September 13.

The action of pirates was identified by the agents engaged by the producer of the movie Jawan.

