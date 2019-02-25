Robert Vadra To Appear Before Probe Agency In Money Laundering Case

The case relates to ownership of overseas assets worth 1.9 million pounds by Robert Vadra.

A Delhi court on Monday directed Robert Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, to join the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) investigation in connection with a probe into a money laundering case.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar ordered Mr Vadra to appear before the ED on Tuesday.

Mr Vadra, who was supposed to appear before the ED at its Jamnagar office in New Delhi on Monday for his sixth round of questioning, did not depose before the investigating agency and has moved a separate plea before the court seeking a stay on his interrogation.

Mr Vadra has been till date questioned for over 34 hours in connection with the case over five days.

Earlier in the day, the court had directed the ED to provide Mr Vadra hard copies of documents recovered in raids at his properties within five days.

The case relates to ownership of overseas assets worth 1.9 million pounds by Mr Vadra.

On December 7 last year, the ED had searched several of Mr Vadra's properties in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru.

Mr Vadra, husband of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, is on interim bail till March 2.