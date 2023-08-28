Court Cases Over In 2 Years After New Penal Code Comes, Says Amit Shah

Union minister Amit Shah chaired the 26th western zonal council meet in Gandhinagar today. (File image)

After India adopts its new penal Code and disowns "colonial legacies", no case would continue in courts for more than two years, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said while chairing the 26th western zonal council meet in Gandhinagar today.

"After the passage of the three new Bills -- Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill, 2023, BharatiyaNagarik Suraksha Sanhita Bill, 2023 and BharatiyaSakshya Bill, 2023 -- recently introduced in parliament, no case can continue for more than two years. This will result in elimination of 70 per cent negative energy," Mr Shah said at the meet, which was attended by Chief Ministers of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa and the Administrators of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.

"All states should work towards creating the necessary basic infrastructure and capacity for the implementation of these laws," he added.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis and other ministers and government officials.

"Once new laws are implemented, not only we would be able to disown colonial legacies but also ensure that a uniform system of law and order management is implemented across the country," a senior official who was part of the meeting explained.

Drawing comparison between the functioning of NDA and UPA, Mr Shah said between 2014 and 2023, a total of 23 meetings of the Zonal Councils and 29 meetings of its Standing Committees were held. From 2004 to 2014, there were 11 meetings of the Zonal Council and 14 meetings of the Standing Committees.

The Centre, he said, gives lot of importance to working of Zonal Councils. "The role of Zonal Council may have been of giving advice earlier. But over the years, they have proved to be a significant factor in promoting healthy bond of mutual understanding and cooperation in various spheres," Mr Shah said.

The minister added that the Zonal Council is an important platform for cooperative federalism for resolving the issues between the Centre and the States.