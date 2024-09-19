Couple Stop Near Salman Khan's Father, Ask 'Lawrence Bishnoi Ko Bheju?'

The couple were captured by a CCTV camera near the spot where they spoke to Salim Khan

Salim Khan, screenwriter and actor Salman Khan's father, was threatened by a couple while he was out on a morning walk yesterday. The couple were captured in a CCTV camera.

The 88-year-old was sitting on a bench near his home in Bandra when a couple on a scooter stopped close to him and asked, "Lawrence Bishnoi ko bheju kya? (should we send Lawrence Bishnoi?)". Then they sped away. The couple has now been arrested.

Salim Khan's bodyguard filed a complaint with police yesterday and an FIR was registered. The accused have said they were just playing a prank, a police officer said.

This comes months after an incident of firing outside Salman Khan's residence. On April 14, two men on a bike fired five rounds at the actor's Mumbai home. Police have said the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the firing and six people have been arrested.

Mr Khan has told police that he believed the Lawrence Bishnoi gang carried out the firing with the intention to kill him and his family members.

Police have said in its chargesheet that it was Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol who briefed the shooters Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal. In their conversations over Signal app, Anmol Bishnoi told the shooters, "Fire in a way that Bhai (Salman) gets scared, keep smoking so that you appear fearless on (CCTV) camera", the chargesheet says.