Couple, Sons Cheat 105 Tribal Women Of Rs 1.2 Crore In Palghar, Case Filed

A couple and their two sons have been booked for allegedly cheating 105 tribal women of Manor in Palghar district of Rs 1.72 crore, a police official said on Friday.

Sumaiyya Patel, Yaser Patel and their sons Alkam and Ayyank are accused of luring the woman into making self help groups (SHGs), taking bank loans in their names and diverting the money, the Manor police station official said.

A case under Indian Penal Code for cheating and other offences was registered on Thursday after the victims met Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil, the official added.

