Couple, Son Found Dead In Vadodara Home, Cops Probe Double Suicide Angle

A man was found hanging and the bodies of his wife and 7-year-old son were found in a room in their rented duplex home in Vadodara in Gujarat on Monday, with primary police probe suggesting it may be a case of two suicides and a murder.

Pritesh Mistry was found hanging from the hook of the ceiling fan, while the bodies of his wife Snehal, 32, and son were on the floor and bed, respectively, of a room in their house, Inspector SA Gohil of Panigate police station said.

"From a scribble on the wall, it appears Pritesh was facing financial difficulties and took the extreme step as he was unable to repay loans. He has scribbled that he had taken loans from banks and non-banking financial companies and did not see any other way out," he said.

"Prima facie, it appears the man and woman committed suicide after killing their son. It is likely the woman also died of hanging as a mark has been found on her neck. However, the exact cause of deaths will be known after we get the post mortem report," Mr Gohil added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Yashpal Jaganiya, speaking to reporters, also confirmed the angle of financial difficulties.

"He has not accused anybody (harassment for loan repayment) but police will investigate the angle as well. Police will probe from where he took loans," he said.

The DCP said police was alerted about the incident in the morning, though the exact time of deaths would be clear after the post mortem report is received.

"A suicide note in the mobile phone will be retrieved with the help of the forensic sciences laboratory (FSL)," he added.

