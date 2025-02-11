Couple Returning From Maha Kumbh Killed As Car Rams Into Truck In UP: Cops

A couple died and four other persons were injured when their car collided with a truck while they were returning from the Maha Kumbh on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred near Sahaypur village in the Chitrahat area here.

The deceased have been identified as Mahendra Pratap (50) and his wife Bhuri Devi (48) , SHO Rudra Pratap Singh said, and added that the injured have been hospitalised.

The SHO said that the truck has been seized and the driver has been detained.

All the people in the car were residents of Agra district and were returning to their village Rasulabad from Maha Kumbh, the police said.

