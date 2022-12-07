Couple Killed, Two Others Injured In Wild Elephant Attack In West Bengal

A 65-year-old man and his wife were trampled to death by a wild elephant. (Representational)

A 65-year-old man and his wife were trampled to death by a wild elephant in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said.

The elephant went on a rampage in Angrabhasa village and Kalabari tea garden area, damaging at least four houses, they said.

Baburam Majhi and Bahamuni Majji, 60, were trampled to death by the elephant when they were sleeping in their house, officials said.

Their daughter Asha Majhi, 28, and her son Shibraj were also injured in the attack. They were undergoing treatment at a hospital.

