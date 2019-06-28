Couple Found Hanging From Tree In Rajasthan's Barmer: Police

The couple was missing since Thursday (Representational)

A couple was found hanging from a tree in Rajasthan's Barmer on Friday, police said.

The man and the woman were missing since Thursday night and the family members had lodged a complaint with the police, they said.

A search operation was launched and police found them hanging from a tree in Gohar ka Tala village, senior officer Ajit Singh Rathore said.

The bodies were handed over to family members after post-mortem and a case was registered, he added.

