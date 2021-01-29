Couple Found Dead In UP, Girl's Family Member Arrested: Report

The girl's uncle and brother have been arrested, police said. (Representational)

A youth and a girl, both teenagers, were found dead in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, police said on Friday.

The youth, 19, and the girl, 17, were in a relationship, police official Rohit Singh Sajwan said.

On Thursday, the girl's family members found them talking to each other at a secluded place and they in a fit of rage killed the duo and hanged their bodies from a tree, he said.

On the complaint of the youth's family, a case has been filed against four persons. The girl's uncle and brother have been arrested, Mr Sajwan said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he said.