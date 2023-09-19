'Country's Concerns Paramount': Congress Backs Centre Over India vs Canada

The government has denied the charges levelled by Justin Trudeau. (File)

The Congress today backed the government over Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegation that "Indian agents" had a role in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar last June.

The government has denied the charges levelled by Justin Trudeau as "absurd and motivated".

Jairam Ramesh, Congress' communications in-charge, said that the country's interests and concerns must be kept paramount at all times.

"The Indian National Congress has always believed that our country's fight against terrorism has to be uncompromising, especially when terrorism threatens India's sovereignty, unity and integrity. Our country's interests and concerns must be kept paramount at all times," he posted online.

Opposition parties, despite their differences with the government over domestic issues, usually back the dispensation over international issues.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a designated and wanted terrorist in India, was shot dead by unknown attackers near a gurdwara in Surrey.

Trudeau said his government had "credible allegations" linking his killing with the "agents of the Government of India". "Any involvement of a foreign government in the killing of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil is an unacceptable violation of our sovereignty," he told an emergency session of the parliament.

India rejected the charges and accused Canada of providing shelter to Khalistani terrorists. "The space given in Canada to a range of illegal activities including murders, human trafficking and organised crime is not new," said a statement by the foreign ministry.

Canada has also expelled a senior Indian diplomat over the issue.