'Country With You, There Will Be Peace Soon': PM Modi On Manipur Crisis

Manipur has been slowly returning to peace since ethnic clashes broke out on May 3

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today assured the people of ethnic violence-hit Manipur that the country is with them and everyone, together, will work to ensure peace returns soon.

PM Modi also criticised the opposition for playing politics over the Manipur crisis, as opposition MPs walked out just as he started talking about Manipur.

"The centre is working hard to give the harshest punishment to those involved in crimes in the Manipur violence. I request the people of Manipur - mothers, sisters, daughters - the country is with you. Together, we will face this difficulty and ensure peace returns. I promise the people of Manipur, the state will once again take the development journey," PM Modi said.