'Pan-India Ramifications': Supreme Court On Delhi Police vs 3 Activists

Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita and Asif Tanha were charged under anti-terror law UAPA (File)

Student-activists Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita and Asif Iqbal Tanha will stay out of jail, the Supreme Court said Friday as it upheld Tuesday's Delhi High Court order granting them bail.

However, it also said the High Court's verdict of bail for the three activists - charged with conspiracy under strict anti-terror law UAPA - could not be used as precedent for future cases.

The Supreme Court agreed to examine the legal aspects of the Delhi High Court verdict, and said the case would be taken up next month.

All three - arrested in May last year over alleged links to riots that erupted in northeast Delhi in February last year amid tension over protests against the citizenship law - were given bail Tuesday on personal bonds of Rs 50,000 each and two sureties of a similar amount.

On Wednesday Delhi Police had moved the Supreme Court asking for the bail order to be stayed.

The police had said that the High Court's findings are "perverse and contrary to record" and appeared to be based "more on the social media narrative.