Pinjra Tod Activists, Jamia Student Arrested In Delhi Riots Case Get Bail

Delhi Riots: Over 50 people died in the February 2020 violence over the controversial citizenship law

Highlights Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita, Asif Iqbal Tanha have been granted bail

They were arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act

In February last year more than 50 people were killed in Delhi riots

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted bail to three activists - Pinjra Tod members Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita, and Jamia Millia Islamia student Asif Iqbal Tanha - who were arrested over a year ago in connection with riots in the city over the controversial citizenship law.

Conditions of bail for all three include the surrender of passports and an undertaking to refrain from unlawful activities that could affect the ongoing investigation.

Ms Narwal had been granted interim bail for three weeks last month to perform the last rites for her father Mahavir Narwal, a senior member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) who died after contracting the coronavirus.

She had returned to jail on May 31 as ordered.

Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita were arrested on conspiracy charges linked to the riots in the northeastern parts of the national capital in February last year.

They were earlier arrested on similar charges - relating specifically to citizenship law riots in the Jaffrabad area of Delhi - but were given bail for that case. Ms Narwal and Ms Kalita were arrested, for the second time, by Delhi Police, immediately after the first bail order.

The two are associated with Pinjra Tod - a collective of women students of and alumni from colleges and universities across Delhi, who fight for women's rights.

The High Court had, earlier this month, also granted Jamia student Asif Iqbal Tanha interim bail so he could study for and take exams due this month.

A bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Anup Jairam Bhambhani noted that it is imperative for Asif Tanha to sit in his three remaining backlog or compartment examinations to complete his BA (Hons) (Persian) programme and said he be released on interim custody- bail on the morning of June 13 and shall be brought back to prison by guards on the evening of June 26.

Mr Tanha was arrested for allegedly being part of a premeditated conspiracy in the riots.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24, 2020 after violence between the Citizenship (Amendment) Act supporters and its protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.