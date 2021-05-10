Activist Natasha Narwal Gets Interim Bail After Father Dies Of Covid

Mahavir Narwal died of coronavirus on Sunday.

Activist Natasha Narwal this morning got interim bail from the Delhi High Court to perform the last rites of her father Mahavir Narwal, a senior member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist). He died of coronavirus on Sunday.

She was arrested last year over alleged conspiracy linked to Delhi riots.

Natasha Narwal's brother Aakash is also in isolation after he tested positive for coronavirus. "Therefore, there is nobody else in the family to perform the last rites and cremation," the court observed.

"In the interest of justice, we are of the view that the release of applicant is imperative in this hour of grief and personal loss," the court further said. She has been granted bail for three months and Delhi Police did not oppose her plea.