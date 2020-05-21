We Have To Live With Coronavirus And Fight It: Vijay Rupani

Vijay Rupani sought people's participation in fighting the viral infection.

As Gujarat battles a rising number of coronavirus cases, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday sought people's participation in fighting the viral infection and announced launching of a week-long online campaign for the same.

Mr Rupani said the campaign, to be run between May 21 and May 27, is aimed at making people aware about three basic rules to fight coronavirus - children and elderly citizens should remain indoors, not venturing out without mask and always maintaining social distancing.

The week-long campaign has been named ''Hu Pan Corona Warrior'', which means "I am also Corona Warrior".

"Now, its a direct battle against coronavirus. We have to live with coronavirus and also fight against it.

"I urge people to remain vigilant. A week-long campaign will be launched from Thursday to spread awareness among masses about three simple rules to be followed by everyone to fight the pandemic," he said in a video message.

During this one week, celebrities and prominent citizens will address people and share their views about ways to fight the pandemic, said Mr Rupani.

To spread the message, Rupani urged citizens to take selfies with grandparents and post them on social media platforms with hashtag ''HuPanCoronaWarrior''.

Barring containment zones, Gujarat has lifted a majority of restrictions on businesses and people's movement across the state in the fourth phase of the lockdown.

With 12,141 COVID-19 cases and 719 fatalities till May 19, Gujarat is one of the worst coronavirus-afflicted states

in the country.