Covid Tests Can Be Done Without Prescriptions In Delhi Now

Coronavirus tests can be done without prescriptions in Delhi now: Arvind Kejriwal. (File)

A prescription from a doctor is no longer needed to take a coronavirus test in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today. But the Delhi High Court has ordered that in such cases, people will need to carry Aadhaar card as proof of their address in Delhi and fill up forms from the Indian Council of Medical Research, which is the country's nodal agency of the battle against coronavirus.

Mr Kejriwal indicated that the move is linked his government's efforts to increase the number of Covid tests conducted across the city.

"Delhi govt has increased testing multi-fold. I have directed Health Minister this morning that Doctor's prescription shud not be asked for testing. Anyone can get himself tested," his tweet this evening read.

I have directed Health Minister this morning that Doctor's prescription shud not be asked for testing. Anyone can get himself tested. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 8, 2020

Over the last few days, Delhi's daily coronavirus figure has been on the rise. From around 1,200 to 1,500 cases a day, the national capital touched 3000-plus cases this week. The number of fatalities has been on the rise too.

The authorities have concluded that with the opening of the city and the economy a certain relaxed attitude has crept in people's adherence to safety protocols and the way ahead now is aggressive testing.

Last week, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal asked officials to ramp up testing capacity and allow measures like "testing on demand". He also ordered that tests be conducted and tests at border points and major construction sites. The meeting was also attended by the Chief Minister.

Today, while hearing a petition on improving of testing facilities in Delhi, the High Court asked private labs to allow 2,000 COVID-19 tests per day for those who want to undergo them voluntarily.