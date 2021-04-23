When Should You Have The Second Covid Vaccine Dose?

There are two types of protection that a vaccine gives you. Efficacy Type 1: How effective is the vaccine against a mild/moderate attack of Covid. Efficacy Type 2: How effective is the vaccine against a serious attack of Covid (i.e. serious attack = hospitalisation or death).

Most of us are more worried about Type 2 i.e. Hospitalisation or death. And not all that worried about Type 1 - i.e. a mild/moderate attack.

The research shows that 21 days after the first vaccine dose the efficacy against Type 2 is a full 100% i.e. you are 100% protected against serious Covid (hospitalisation/death). But you are only about 65% protected against Type 1 i.e. you still have a 35% chance of getting mild/moderate Covid.

After the 1st vaccine - The efficacy of 100% against a Type 2 serious attack lasts 12 weeks at least.

After the first vaccine, as you are anyway 100% protected against a serious attack of Covid, the 2nd Vaccine only raises the efficacy against even mild Type 1 Covid attacks (i.e. the protection against mild Covid attack goes up with the 2nd vaccine).

The efficacy Type 2 i.e. the protection against mild/moderate Covid gets better the later you take the 2nd vaccine: After 4 weeks - If the 2nd vaccine is taken 4 weeks after the 1st vaccine, the protection against mild/moderate Covid goes up from 65% to 70% (i.e. there's only a 30% of getting a mild/moderate attack). 8 weeks - If the 2nd vaccine dose is taken 8 weeks after the 1st vaccine dose, the protection against mild/moderate Covid goes up to 75% (i.e. there's only a 25% chance of getting a mild/moderate attack). 12 weeks - If the 2nd vaccine dose is taken 12 weeks after the 1st dose, the protection against mild/moderate Covid goes up to 80% (i.e. there's only a 20% chance of getting a mild/moderate attack)