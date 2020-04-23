'Red Carpet To WHO, Rebuff To Central Teams': Governor vs Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar also raised concerns flagged by "non-resident Bengali docors".

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar once again took on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday, asking her to ensure the central government teams sent to monitor the COVID-19 lockdown in the state do not face any obstruction.

The Governor and the Chief Minister, who have not been on the best of terms since Mr Dhankhar was appointed last year, have been locked in a tussle over the past few days amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

This morning, Mr Dhankhar tweeted:

Urge @MamataOfficial to ensure seamless way forward for Central Teams.



Concerned at Rebuff to Central Teams. Red Carpet visit of WHO to East Midnapur and Bishnupur. What outcome and gain of WHO visit ? Declare !



Time to take to Constitution. Let concerned handle Mikes/Brooms. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) April 23, 2020

He also raised concerns flagged by a group of "non-resident Bengali docors".

Recognised Non Resident Bengali Doctors have in an eye opener representation flagged concern ⁦@MamataOfficial⁩ in COVID 19 battle.



Worrisome issues flagged



1. Gross under-testing in West Bengal, and

2. Misreporting of data on the cause of death in COVID-19 patients. pic.twitter.com/Untjq9fxgm — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) April 23, 2020

It came a day after Ms Banerjee tersely refused to comment on a series of tweets by the Governor that have been critical of the state government's handling of the coronavirus crisis.

"He is a tall man. We are small people. The less said about him the better," she said. "He is right feet tall, we are fight feet tall," she added.

The Chief Minister was clearly displeased that the Governor has made adverse remarks about the ongoing controversy over the visit of two central teams to Bengal to examine COVID-19 lockdown violations and dilution. He has also commented on what has described as a "ration scam" and the state's alleged attempt to throttle attempts by BJP MPs to send relief material to remote places.

In one of his latest tweets, Governor Dhankar said, "Appeal to Mamta Banerjee to be in tandem with Narendra Modi in the interest of the state."

Another tweet on Tuesday said, "My request to CM MB to synergetically co-operate with the central team @pmo to wean away the miseries of the people. cooperation and not confrontation between centre and state must."

"Sent communication to Mamta Banerjee official to abide by constitution. Such continued disregard of constitution cannot be countenanced. There can be no situation of law unto oneself. Her stance is weakening the fight against covid-19. There is no rationale for such undemocratic attitude (sic)" he wrote.

The exchange comes over two central government teams sent to West Bengal who have alleged that they have been stonewalled by the state government. The Bengal administration has accused the centre of stifling its COVID-19 response by sending faulty test kits.

