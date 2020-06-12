Watch: Senior Delhi Cop Recovers From COVID-19, Gets Hero's Welcome

Colleagues greet Delhi Police officer Sikander Singh after he recovered from COVID-19

A senior officer of the Delhi Police received a hero's welcome on his first day at work after recovering from coronavirus. Sikander Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, was warmly greeted with bouquets and garlands by his staff today.

"Welcoming our own corona warrior Sikander Singh, Additional DCP who joined back after defeating corona," the Delhi Police tweeted. Another senior officer, Monica Bhardwaj, rejoined on Tuesday after recovering from COVID-19.

Welcoming our own #CoronaWarrior Sh Sikander Singh, Addl DCP who joined back on duty after defeating #corona. @DCPCentralDelhipic.twitter.com/UMVzVXioVF — DCP OFFICE CENTRAL DISTRICT (@DcpOffice) June 12, 2020

Around 500 Delhi Police personnel have been infected with the virus so far and 200 have recovered, news agency PTI has said.

Delhi now has over 34,000 coronavirus cases, over 12,700 have recovered and 1,085 people have died.

On June 9, a 59-year-old sub-inspector died and earlier a constable and two assistant sub-inspectors who had other health conditions also died of the virus.

With COVID-19 cases rising sharply in the city, the Delhi government on Thursday issued a new set of standard operating procedures asking elderly employees and pregnant women to stay away from frontline duties so they are not exposed to infection.

The government has also said that visitors' passes must be suspended while keeping office buildings and vehicles sanitized to prevent the spread of the virus.