Coronavirus: Vistara's Newly-Inducted Aircraft To Transport Medicines, Essentials Amid COVID-19

Air carrier Vistara today said that its newly-inducted Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft will be transporting relief material, medical supplies and other essentials during the coronavirus pandemic.

The flights will be part of the "Lifeline Udan" initiative that transports medical supplies and essential goods across the country.

Vistara's cargo flights have a capacity of 20 tonnes each which will help in continuous supply of essential goods and medicines wherever required. The plane is expected to fly medium to long routes.

The airline had taken delivery of its first Dreamliner aircraft in February this year in Seattle in the US. The new aircraft is the first of the six that Vistara has ordered from Boeing.

"Vistara started operating the cargo flights on Sunday, April 19, between Delhi and Mumbai, and will operate more such flights over the next two weeks, carrying vital supplies and commercial cargo to and from various parts of India, including but not limited to Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai," the airline said in a press release.

We are supporting the Government of India in its 'Mission Lifeline UDAN' initiative, by deploying our Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner for the transportation of relief material, medical supplies and essential goods for millions at home & on the frontline.

The airline also said that all staff on the flights will be taking all precautions for their safety and health.

Vinod Kannan, Chief Commercial Officer, Vistara, said that the airline will help in all possible ways to help the country fight the deadly virus.

"We are making every possible effort within our means to help India fight COVID-19, and delivering life-saving medical supplies to our fellow citizens is one of them," he said.

The country has been under lockdown since March 25 to tackle the deadly coronavirus. Over 20,000 people in India have been infected and 652 people have died so far. All flights were grounded in a bid to fight the novel coronavirus - only cargo flights are operational.

As of Wednesday, 551 tonnes of cargo has been transported by 330 Lifeline UDAN flights, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri tweeted.

