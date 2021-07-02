'What Is Rahul Gandhi's Problem?' Minister Responds To Tweet On Vaccines

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan lashed out at Rahul Gandhi on Friday after the Congress MP questioned the centre (again) over the lack of Covid vaccine doses.

Declaring he had tweeted yesterday on supply for July Dr Vardhan attacked Mr Gandhi for "not reading" and sidestepped any further discussion on vaccination by accusing him of "arrogance".

"Just yesterday, I put out facts on vaccine availability for the month of July. What is Rahul Gandhiji's problem? Does he not read? Does he not understand? There is no vaccine for the virus of arrogance and ignorance!!" Dr Vardhan said.

"Congress must think of a leadership overhaul!" he added.

An hour earlier Mr Gandhi said: "July has come, the vaccine has not arrived."

Mr Gandhi has been a vocal critic of the government and its vaccination policy.

Last week, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio address, Mr Gandhi urged the PM to end the shortage of doses; in response Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan accused him of spreading "confusion... lies".

On Thursday Dr Vardhan said 12 crore doses would be available to states in July; it is unclear if this includes supply to private hospitals - which some states have asked to be reduced because of poor utilisation.

????States have already been informed in advance about #COVID19Vaccine supplies for July.



This info was shared with States 15 days prior, along with details about day wise supply



????total of 12 cr doses shall be made available in July. Pvt hospital supply will be over & above this — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) July 1, 2021

In May, the Serum Institute told the centre it could produce nine to 10 crore Covishield doses in June. Bharat Biotech said it would increase its output to 7.8 crore doses by August.

The 12 crore for July, according to an affidavit filed with the Supreme Court, will consist of 10 crore Covishield doses and two crore Covaxin doses. This breaks down to 40 lakh doses a day.

Even if that amount is utilised - which is unlikely given there is still a measure of vaccine hesitancy and provision for wastage - it is significantly lower than the target of one crore doses per day by mid-July that ICMR chief Dr Balram Bhargava set a month ago.

The highest single-day vaccination record in India is around 88 lakh on June 21, the first day of the centre's new "liberalised" policy. That high was followed by a massive drop in the following days.

The centre also told the top court 135 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines will be available by December - vastly less than the Union Health Ministry's projection of around 200 crore.

The target - two union ministers and the centre have told the court - is to vaccinate all eligible beneficiaries in the country - around 108 crore people - by end-2021.

Other vaccines - like Russia's Sputnik V, the Moderna jab and the vaccine developed by Zydus Cadila have been cleared to augment India's vaccine basket, but Sputnik has yet to be rolled out in large-enough doses and the other two are yet to be available.

India has administered around 34 crore doses so far, but roughly only four per cent of the eligible population has received the mandatory two doses. In absolute numbers, the country this week surpassed the United States in numbers of doses administered.