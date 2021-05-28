India Will Vaccinate All By December 2021, Says Union Minister

India will be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of 2021, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar declared Friday, as the centre lashed out after Congress MP Rahul Gandhi pointed out that less than three per cent of the country's 130 crore people had received both doses.

Mr Javadekar also deflected criticism by telling Rahul Gandhi to "pay attention to Congress-ruled states...there is a mess in vaccination", and accusing non-BJP governments, which have red-flagged low vaccine stocks, of "not taking the quota for 18-44 age group given to them from May 1".

"India's vaccination will be completed before 2021. If Rahulji was concerned about the vaccine, then he should pay attention to Congress ruled states... there is a mess in vaccination. They are not taking the quota given to them for 18-44 year old beneficiaries from May 1," Mr Javadekar said.

Mr Javadekar also countered the opposition leader's comments of the centre's Covid management efforts by referring to the "Congress toolkit" - an online document several BJP leaders claim is designed to discredit Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government.

"Looking at your (Mr Gandhi's) statement, one thing has been confirmed - the toolkit is made by you. The kind of language, logic and fear you tried to spread is part of the same strategy," he said.

Hours earlier Mr Gandhi said Prime Minister Modi "did not understand Covid at all".

The ex-Congress chief, who has repeatedly questioned the centre over the slow pace of vaccination, said vaccines were the only permanent solution against the virus, and India would remain at risk of "multiple" waves of infection without a proper strategy.

Vaccine supplies have become a sore subject in India, with several states insisting they do not have enough doses to vaccinate both age groups - 18-44 and 45+.

Many of these states - which include Maharashtra, BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh and national capital Delhi - have floated global tenders to buy vaccines after the centre, effectively, said it would only supply 50 per cent of required doses.

The centre, however, insists they do and has accused states of wasting doses. However, on Thursday, Madhya Pradesh - a BJP-ruled state - joined others in hitting back over this charge.

The centre on Thursday released a "myth and facts" sheet in which it criticised "some of our leaders" and said it was working hard to approve new vaccines and scale up production.