'Proud To Have Contributed': Bharat Biotech On 1 Billion Covid Jab Feat

As India on Thursday crossed 100 crore COVID-19 vaccination, Bharat Biotech's Chairman and Managing Director Dr Krishna Ella said that the firm is proud to have contributed to this 'historic landmark'.

Terming the achievement as a "true success story of Atmanirbharta", he said that it was a unified effort of the government, vaccine manufacturers, healthcare workers and the citizens.

"Bharat Biotech is proud to have contributed to this historic landmark. This is a unified effort of the government, vaccine manufacturers, healthcare workers and all the vaccinated citizens, making it a true success story of Atmanirbharta," Dr Ella said in an official statement today.

He also said that reaching the 100 crore mark in just over nine months is a "remarkable achievement for India."

To prevent the spread of the Coronavirus, India started its vaccination drive on January 16 this year. At that time, only two vaccines, namely, Covaxin, manufactured by Bharat Biotech, and Covishield (Oxford AstraZeneca's vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India) were available.

India's first indigenous COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin has been developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-National Institute of Virology (NIV).

Meanwhile, Bharat Biotech's Joint Managing Director Suchitra Ella said, "We thank the PMO, MOH, NRA, ICMR, academic collaborators, industry partners, stakeholders, suppliers and employees for enabling us to maximize our efforts and deliver COVAXIN successfully to India's vaccination."