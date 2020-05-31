Uttarakhand Minister Quarantined After Wife Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The swab sample report on Saturday evening confirmed that the minister's wife had contracted the virus.

An Uttarakhand minister and 41 others living at his official residence in Dehradun have been quarantined after his wife tested positive for coronavirus.

She has been admitted to AIIMS Rishikesh for further treatment.

According to the news agency ANI, samples of 41 people, who are living at the minister's house, have been collected and sent for COVID-19 testing.

On Saturday, Uttarakhand logged 22 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the state's tally to 749. Of the 22 new cases, 14 are from Dehradun, 3 from Haridwar and 5 from Nainital.

India registered its highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases on Sunday with 8,380 new infections reported in the last 24 hours, taking the country's tally to 1,82,143, while the number of deaths rose to 5,164, according to the Union Health Ministry.

On Saturday, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued new guidelines, extending the nationwide lockdown till June 30 with a phased plan to unlock India.

Strict orders enforced on March 25, when the country went into a total lockdown to break the chain of transmission of the virus, will be limited to containment zones - areas sealed because of a large number of COVID-19 cases - at least till June 30.