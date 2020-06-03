US Congratulates 3 Indian Firms Chosen By NASA To Make COVID-19 Ventilators

21 licenses were granted worldwide to make the COVID-19-specific ventilator.

The US has congratulated three Indian companies which NASA selected to make a ventilator specifically designed to treat COVID-19 patients.

"Congrats to the 3 Indian companies NASA selected to make a ventilator specifically designed to treat COVID-19 patients. Only 21 licenses were granted worldwide -- a testament to the grantees and the importance of the US-India partnership to combat COVID19," said the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs in a tweet.

It made the comments re-tweeting a May 30 tweet by NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory, which said: "Manufacturers were selected to make our COVID-19-specific ventilator, VITAL. It's simpler and more affordable than traditional ventilators, freeing the latter for more severe symptoms. Its design can be used in field hospitals."

Manufacturers were selected to make our #COVID19-specific ventilator, VITAL. It's simpler and more affordable than traditional ventilators, freeing the latter for more severe symptoms. Its design can be used in field hospitals. https://t.co/jMpPpua5k9#InThisTogetherpic.twitter.com/XSIeeEapkO — NASA JPL (@NASAJPL) May 29, 2020

According to a release from NASA on May 29 -- VITAL (Ventilator Intervention Technology Accessible Locally), the high-pressure ventilator was designed to use one-seventh the parts of a traditional ventilator, relying on parts already available in supply chains.

"It offers a simpler, more affordable option for treating critical patients while freeing up traditional ventilators for those with the most severe COVID-19 symptoms. Its flexible design means it also can be modified for use in field hospitals" the release said.