US Congratulates 3 Indian Firms Chosen By NASA To Make COVID-19 Ventilators

NASA had said that the manufacturers were selected to make their COVID-19-specific ventilator, VITAL.

21 licenses were granted worldwide to make the COVID-19-specific ventilator.

Washington:

The US has congratulated three Indian companies which NASA selected to make a ventilator specifically designed to treat COVID-19 patients.

"Congrats to the 3 Indian companies NASA selected to make a ventilator specifically designed to treat COVID-19 patients. Only 21 licenses were granted worldwide -- a testament to the grantees and the importance of the US-India partnership to combat COVID19," said the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs in a tweet.

It made the comments re-tweeting a May 30 tweet by NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory, which said: "Manufacturers were selected to make our COVID-19-specific ventilator, VITAL. It's simpler and more affordable than traditional ventilators, freeing the latter for more severe symptoms. Its design can be used in field hospitals."

According to a release from NASA on May 29 -- VITAL (Ventilator Intervention Technology Accessible Locally), the high-pressure ventilator was designed to use one-seventh the parts of a traditional ventilator, relying on parts already available in supply chains.

"It offers a simpler, more affordable option for treating critical patients while freeing up traditional ventilators for those with the most severe COVID-19 symptoms. Its flexible design means it also can be modified for use in field hospitals" the release said.

