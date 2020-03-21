'Discuss Coronavirus, Sing Bhajan': Janata Curfew Itinerary By RSS

India has reported 283 coronavirus cases so far. (Representational)

Discussions on Coronavirus and singing of 'bhajans' (devotional songs) are among the activities in an itinerary released today by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for self-quarantine on Sunday in view of the 'janata curfew' to avoid the spread of the highly contagious COVID-19.

The RSS, in its 'janata curfew' day plan, detailed what a self-isolated person can do from 5 am to 10 pm during their stay at home.

The list asked people to perform yajna and discuss matters of national importance with their families.

Earlier, the RSS welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's idea of "janata curfew" on Sunday to promote social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Forty-seven fresh cases of coronavirus were reported in India today, taking the total number of people infected by the global pandemic to 283.

The Prime Minister, in a nearly 30-minute national broadcast, had asked people to stay indoors and work from as much as possible. He asked citizens to follow the self-imposed curfew from 7 am to 9 pm while underscoring the danger of the pandemic.

The Prime Minister also requested the people to stand in their balconies at 5 PM on March 22 and clap for five minutes to applaud the services extended by airlines' staff, the cleanliness staff, those who deliver food, those who drive trains, buses or auto rickshaws, government officials and the policemen and the media.

The RSS, in its release, said its workers will clap, chant 'Mahamrityunjaya mantra' and blow conch shells to express gratitude to the professionals at the frontline in the battle against coronavirus.

The Indian Railways on Friday cancelled all passenger trains on Sunday to support the "janata curfew" call. Private carriers IndiGo and GoAir also announced they will curtail operations on Sunday in response to the Prime Minister's appeal.