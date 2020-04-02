Delhi Top Cop Gives 'Five Simple Mantras' To Free India From Coronavirus

SN Shrivastava advised people to practice self-isolation. (Representational)

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava on Thursday urged people in the national capital to follow "five simple mantras" -- self-isolation, social distancing, self-hygiene, self-quarantine and cooperation with all health officials -- to free India of the novel coronavirus infection.

Taking to Twitter, he said the COVID-19 pandemic "transgresses all divisions of society irrespective of race, colour, religion and class".

"I would like to reach out to every citizen of India to unite as a member of humanity to face the most serious challenge faced by modern civilization today. History teaches us that societies survive if they make the right choices at the right time in the right direction," Mr Shrivastava tweeted.

"I suggest five simple mantras to make your individual contribution in our fight against COVID-19: We must practice self-isolation, social distancing, self-hygiene, self-Quarantine and cooperate with all health officials," the Delhi police chief said.

He advised people to practice self-isolation and said, "Even if you step out for an emergency, restrict the frequency and the length of your visit."

While maintaining social distancing maintain a safe distance of at least one meter when meeting anyone, Mr Shrivastava said, adding, "Be cautious of your surroundings and guide each other to observe this medical code."

Maintain self-hygiene by washing hands thoroughly as demonstrated by doctors for at least 20 seconds, the police commissioner said and also advised people to quarantine themselves along with their children and elders in their house.

Urging everyone to join hands together in spirit and cooperate with all health officials, doctors, paramedics by obeying their advice, he said, "Be patient and say a sincere ''Thank You'' to all including police personnel for being the frontline responders. Help them to help you."