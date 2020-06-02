50-Year-Old Kills Self In Tripura Hospital, Tests COVID-19 +ve After Death

The woman's last rites will take place under COVID-19 norms (Representational)

A 50-year-old woman admitted to Tripura capital Agartala's main coronavirus hospital allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday. Her COVID-19 test report has come positive after her death, the state government has confirmed. Sources from the GTB hospital claimed that she may have taken the extreme step due to hear of being infected by the novel coronavirus. Sources further added that doctors suspected her of being paranoid over COVID-19.

On Tuesday morning, the woman was found hanging in the toilet of the flu clinic of the hospital. She had been admitted to the hospital on Monday with breathing problems and kidney ailment, official sources added.

"She was admitted to the flu clinic of the hospital yesterday around 2:30 pm with complaints of fever, breathlessness, and vomiting. Her swab samples were collected almost immediately. At 5:45 am this morning, she was found hanging. She has a history of chronic kidney disease. After her death, her test report came positive," Tripura cabinet minister and government spokesperson Ratan Lal Nath said.

An autopsy has been conducted and her last rites will take place under COVID-19 norms, official sources further added.

Meanwhile, in yet another incident in the state, a prisoner tested positive for coronavirus in Tripura Central jail on Monday night.

The prisoner had escaped a year ago and had recently been arrested. He was in a quarantine centre before being sent back to jail.