Tejashwi Yadav, Brother Tej Pratap Take Sputnik Shots In Patna's Medanta

Tejashwi Yadav takes a jab of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V in Patna

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav and his brother Tej Pratap Yadav have finally taken COVID-19 vaccine a week after one of them said he would wait till at least 70 per cent of the population has been inoculated.

The two sons of RJD leader Lalu Yadav are seen in photos - both in white tees - taking jabs of the Russian vaccine Sputnik in Patna. Their father, who is out on bail in the fodder scam case, has already taken vaccine at a government clinic in central Delhi.

"Got Covid vaccine at Patna's Medanta Hospital along with my brother," Tej Pratap Yadav tweeted, along with four photos of himself surrounded by two nurses.

Tejashwi Yadav had last week said he would take the vaccine only after 70 per cent of the population is inoculated. "There aren't enough vaccines and I am in the age group 18-45. Unless 70 per cent people are vaccinated, I'd not like to take vaccine," the RJD leader said last week.

That comment, seen as being inclined towards vaccine hesitancy, led to much taunting by the opposition. BJP leader Sushil Modi has been attacking the two sons of Lalu Yadav for delaying vaccination and spreading hesitancy among people.

He has also been sniping on the ruling alliance in Bihar led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over alleged mishandling of the pandemic.

"Since beginning we have been saying Nitish Kumar government is undercounting Covid deaths. The state's official pandemic death figures are 15-20 times higher than what's claimed by government," Tejashwi Yadav tweeted last week.

The RJD has asked all its district units to go to villages and find out about deaths due to Covid in the second wave.

The Bihar Health Department has set up a three-tier committee to compile, verify and update the recording and reporting of Covid-related deaths during the second wave of infections in the state.

A letter to this effect was issued by Principal Secretary (Health) Pratyay Amit to all district magistrates, civil surgeons and chiefs of medical colleges. Local administrative and medical officials have been instructed to double-check Covid-related deaths reported in the second wave.