Staggered Hours, Online Meetings In Central Ministries' New Guidelines

With COVID-19 cases rising, central ministries have come out with a new set of guidelines for their employees. Staggered office timings and online meetings are back for all government employees.

According to the new guidelines, officers of the level of Under Secretary and below are allowed to work from home and their physical attendance in office should be restricted to 50 per cent of the overall strength.

"All officers who attend office can stagger timings with entry into office spread between 9 am and 10 am with corresponding office exit timings and those living in containment zones be exempted from attending office," said the new guidelines.

"In view of the unprecedented rise in COVID-19 cases in Delhi, it has been decided to take measures to prevent its spread," the Home Ministry said.

Instructions have been issued for strict compliance of the memorandum, it said. All officers of the level of Deputy Secretary, equivalent and above are to attend office on regular basis, the Home Ministry said.

"All officials who do not attend office on a particular day are to make themselves available on phone from home at all times," it said, adding officials in containment zones will continue to be exempted from coming to office till the containment zone is de-notified.

Crowding in lifts, staircases, corridors, common areas including refreshment kiosk and parking areas is to be avoided and meetings, as far as possible, are to be conducted through videoconferencing, the Home Ministry said.

Curbs have been put on entry of outsiders or visitors. And instructions have passed about all employees of 45 years and above to get themselves vaccinated.

"The instructions or guidelines shall come into effect immediately and will remain in force until April 30, 2021 or further orders, whichever is earlier," the government said.

Delhi reported 16,699 fresh COVID-19 cases and 112 fatalities in the last 24 hours.