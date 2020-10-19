'Brilliantly Appropriate': Shashi Tharoor's Twitter Praise For Covid-Themed Durga Puja

Shashi Tharoor said the theme was "brilliantly appropriate" amid the pandemic.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor today praised the creative spirit of a Durga Puja committee based in Kolkata which has chosen coronavirus theme for the five-day festival starting from October 22.

The picture depicts the goddess slaying the virus, a message, which Mr Tharoor said was "brilliantly appropriate" amid the pandemic.

Brilliantly appropriate #covid19-themed Durga Puja creativity from Kolkata, with the goddess slaying the virus! Salutations to the unknown designer & sculptor #DurgaPuja2020pic.twitter.com/Q8ZT8EtWfo - Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 19, 2020

Durga Puja pandals in West Bengal have been declared no-entry zones for visitors, the Calcutta High Court said today in an order that was delivered only three days before Bengal's biggest festival.

Only organisers will be allowed inside the pandals, the court said, limiting the number to 25 for big pandals and 15 for the smaller ones in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

Today, India reported a jump of 55,722 coronavirus infections in 24 hours -lowest since early August 11 (53,601) - taking its tally to 75.5 lakh, the Health Ministry data this morning showed.

In the 24-hour period, India, which is the second worst-hit country, reported 579 deaths - lowest since July 19 (543) linked to the COVID-19, taking the total number of fatalities to 1,14,610.

West Bengal - which has been seeing record spike in its daily number for the past 2 weeks - has reported the second highest number of deaths among all states.