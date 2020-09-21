Large Groups Banned In Jaipur, Other Rajasthan Districts Amid Covid Surge

About 1,300 people have died after contracting the virus in Rajasthan so far.

The Rajasthan government has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 in 11 districts, including state capital Jaipur, from today in view of rising COVID-19 cases.

Section 144 prohibits the gathering of four or more persons.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who announced the decision on his twitter handle on Sunday, said that the move has been done in public interest. The 11 districts are -- Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Udaipur, Sikar, Pali and Nagaur.

"Section-144 is being implemented in many districts of the state from tomorrow. This has been done in public interest. I appeal all to follow the orders. Rather than use of force, the government wants people to cooperate in maintaining this. Such a decision has been taken in view of the rising cases of coronavirus," he said.

The Chief Minister also added that the already announced Unlock guidelines and restrictions has been extended till October 31.

"While the already announced unlock guidelines and restrictions will remain, the same has been extended till October 31. Section-144 has been imposed in 11 districts of Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Udaipur, Sikar, Pali and Nagaur where more coronavirus cases are being reported," he said.

Rajasthan added 1,865 fresh cases on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 1,14,989. The maximum of the fresh cases were reported from Jaipur, where 328 persons tested positive for the virus.

About 1,300 people have died after contracting the virus in the state so far.

The number of active cases in the state as of now is 18,184, as per the data.