Coronavirus Scare: Parliament Security Use Gloves, Masks While Scanning Visitors

Coronavirus: Some security personnel were seen wearing masks, gloves as a preventive measure.

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, security officers at Parliament were seen wearing gloves while scanning visitors to the House on Thursday.

Some security personnel were also seen wearing masks as a preventive measure inside the premises of the House.

Yesterday, while addressing a press conference, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had stated that there were 28 cases of coronavirus in the country and added that universal screening of all international flights had begun to control the spread of the deadly virus.

Novel Coronavirus has so far killed more than 3200 people globally.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)