Coronavirus: S Jaishankar, Mike Pompeo Discuss Cooperation To Contain COVID-19

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his American counterpart Mike Pompeo on Thursday spoke over phone and discussed bilateral and international cooperation to contain and mitigate the novel coronavirus.

"Spoke with Indian Minister of External Affairs @DrSJaishankar today on positive steps that the United States and #India are taking to contain and mitigate #COVID19," Secretary of State Pompeo tweeted.

During the telephonic conversation, the two leaders "discussed bilateral and international cooperation to contain and mitigate COVID-19, including ensuring the availability of pharmaceutical and medical supplies," said State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus.

S Jaishankar and Mr Pompeo have been in regular communication during the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed over 184,000 lives worldwide.

World 26,49,583 Cases 17,43,455 Active 7,21,480 Recovered 1,84,648 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 185 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 26,49,583 and 1,84,648 have died; 17,43,455 are active cases and 7,21,480 have recovered as on April 23, 2020 at 6:40 pm.