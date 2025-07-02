Advertisement

Quad Leaders Condemn Pahalgam Terror Attack, Seek Justice

A joint statement by the foreign ministers of the U.S., India, Japan and Australia condemned an April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed 26 people, and urged that those behind it be brought to justice.

S Jaishankar addresses media at Quad Foreign Ministers' meeting in Washington on Tuesday.
Washington:

