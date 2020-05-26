RSS Praises PM Modi For Timely Intervention In Containing COVID-19

The RSS has praised PM Modi and the central government for timely action to curb Coronavirus (File)

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his timely intervention in containing COVID-19 while commending the steps taken by the Central government regarding the issue.

In a video message, Dattatreya Hosabale, Sahsarkaryavah, RSS, praised the Prime Minister and the central government for dealing with the unprecedented situation that still prevails due to COVID-19.

"The government in the first week of March started thermal screening at airports and prepared SOPs for the society," he said. Mr Hosabale was speaking through a video message titled "Samvada - Bharatiya response to Coronavirus".

This has come at a time when the Modi government will be completing its first year of the second term on May 30.

The RSS and its affiliates have been supportive about the Prime Minister's appeal to go 'vocal for local' and steps to help secure public opinion for 'swadeshi' (India) centric self-reliance model for the country's economy.

One of the top functionaries of RSS, Mr Hosabale, also praised Prime Minister Modi for establishing direct communication with the people during the pandemic.

"He commands the trust of the people that has been repeatedly proved in the past few years. In this crisis his direct interaction with the people is a unique thing," he said.

The RSS leader reiterated how people responded to the Prime Minister's appeal and underlines his popularity still being intact. He further appreciated the Prime Minister for giving a boost to cooperative federalism by maintaining a connection with Chief Ministers of states.

Generally, we complain against government machinery and also about police being corrupt, but these two have emerged as frontline workers, Mr Hosabale said.

"Credit goes to society as well for fighting COVID-19. They have responded well to Prime Minister's appeals. Society came forward in dealing with the crisis of medical supply shortages like that of PPE kits, N95 masks, sanitisers and ventilators," stated Mr Hosabale and said that India did way better than other countries in dealing with COVID-19.

"There is less number of deaths in India compared to the US or Italy. However, every life is precious yet we managed to keep the numbers down," added the RSS leader.



