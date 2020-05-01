Ready To Help Brings Stranded Indians Back Home, Armed Forces Say

The INS Jalashwa is among warships identified for the operation.

The armed forces are ready to play their role in the evacuation of thousands of Indians stranded in the Gulf and other countries and a significant number of aircraft and naval ships have been put on stand-by for the mission, India's military leadership said on Friday.

The government is working on an elaborate plan to evacuate the Indians stranded in various parts of the world amid the coronavirus crisis. The Indians will be brought back once the lockdown ends, news agency PTI reported.

"We will extend whatever support is required," Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat said addressing a press conference along with the three service chiefs.

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria said a fleet of transport aircraft is on stand-by and his force will undertake any task whenever assigned to it by the government.

Officials said the Indian Air Force has kept around 30 aircraft ready for the evacuation mission. The Air Force has already brought back hundreds of people from China and Iran.

It has also been playing a key role in transporting medical supplies to various parts of the country as well as to several friendly nations in the past several weeks.

Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh said the Navy is also ready to play its role in evacuation of stranded Indians.

"Our ships are ready. We are fully ready," he said.

The government has already reached out to several states asking them to make necessary arrangements for the Indians when they are brought back home under the multi-agency operation.

The Civil Aviation Ministry has conveyed to the core group planning the operation that it is ready to make available majority of the nearly 650 commercial planes including freighters for the mission, news agency PTI reported quoting sources.

The evacuation mission is likely to be the biggest after the ''Operation Raahat'' when India brought back over 6,700 people, including citizens from 41 countries, from strife-torn Yemen in 2015.

The Navy has identified the INS Jalashwa, an amphibious ship, and two other landing ship tanks for the operation.

The INS Jalashwa, capable of carrying out amphibious operations as well as search and rescue missions, can transport over 1,000 people. Indian naval ships Mumbai, Tarkash and Sumitra were part of the ''Operation Raahat''.

The priority will be to evacuate the Indians from the Gulf nation following which the government will try to bring back those stranded in Europe and other parts of the globe, PTI reported.

Around 80 lakh Indians live in the Gulf countries and there has been growing anxiety among them over their livelihood in view of the pandemic as it has majorly impacted the oil-driven economy of the region.

(With inputs from PTI)