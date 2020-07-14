Coronavirus: Rapid Antigen Tests To Begin In Thane City

As part of the campaign, nine mobile dispensaries will make the rounds of nine wards.(Representational)

Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday commissioned a programme in Thane city to administer rapid antigen tests to detect COVID-19 quickly.

The Thane Municipal Corporation has placed an order for one lakh rapid antigen test kits, which can give results in 30 minutes, an official said, adding that tests will be conducted on a large-scale in hotspots, slum clusters etc using these kits.

Municipal Commissioner Vipin Sharma said the increase in cases was because of the rise in number of tests, adding that 80 per cent of patients in the city were asymptomatic.

During the function held in the TMC headquarters, Mr Shinde also launched ''Mission Zero'' campaign to contain the outbreak.

The campaign will be jointly carried out by TMC, MCHI CREDAI, Indian Jain Association and NGO Desh Apnaye.

As part of the campaign, nine mobile dispensaries will make the rounds of nine wards.

