'Teething Problems, Cyclone Amphan' Blamed For Delay In Railways' Online Booking

Coronavirus: Railways has announced 200 regular passenger trains starting June 1

The Railways has blamed "teething issues" for delays in opening online bookings for the 200 regular passenger trains scheduled to run from June 1. Booking facilities had been scheduled to open on the IRCTC website and app at 10 am but, as the minutes ticked past, reports of tickets being unavailable emerged, prompting the Railways to issue a clarification.

The Railways said delays in being able to book tickets could be because "so many people will log in at the same time and 200 trains will time to become active on reservation systems".

The national transporter also pointed to weather conditions in the east - where Cyclone Amphan battered Bengal and parts of Odisha, leaving at least 12 dead and damage worth lakhs.

"Firing of trains is a time-consuming exercise and refers to loading of all information related to the journey into the system. This is done simultaneously from both origin and destination zones. Due to cyclonic conditions in the east, firing from that end is expected to be impacted for some time," the Railways said in its statement.

"All are advised to have patience. Indian Railways is doing this graded restoration to ensure that maximum persons can move in these conditions," the statement added.

On Wednesday the Railways said regular passenger trains - in addition to "shramik" and passenger specials already running - would begin operating from next month. These trains will include both AC and non-AC coaches, the railways noted.

The decision to run these passenger trains came days after the centre extended the coronavirus lockdown for a third time but lifted the bar on bus service and other public transport. The final decision in terms of implementation was left to the states.

Passengers will be screened for COVID-19 infection before boarding and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to travel. Symptomatic passengers will get full refund. Everyone must wear masks and have the COVID-19 contact-tracing app Aarogya Setu installed in their mobiles.

Before the lockdown, the railways operated around 12,000 trains every day. Since May 1, it has run 366 special trains for migrant workers from different corners of the country.