Probe Ordered After Bodies Found Buried On Riverbank In UP's Unnao

Unnao: The administration swung into action after locals saw bodies buried on Baksar ghat

The Unnao district administration has ordered a probe after some bodies were found buried on the Ganga riverbank in Bighapur Patan tehsil area, officials said on Thursday.

The district administration swung into action after locals spotted bodies buried on Baksar ghat of the river. Some photographs of the bodies were seen on social media, they said.

"After the matter came to the light, a sub-divisional magistrate was sent to the spot for the probe. He will submit his report," Unnao district magistrate Ravindra Kumar said.

He said Baksar ghat is on the border of many districts including Raebareli, Fatehpur and Unnao and people go there for cremation.

"We will take appropriate action after seeing the situation. Directives have been issued that such a situation does not arise," the district magistrate.

Sub-divisional magistrate Dayashankar Pathak, who visited Baksar ghat with the circle officer, said they did not find bodies out in the open.

On the exact number of bodies buried on the riverbank, the sub-divisional magistrate said he was not aware of the number.

People living near the riverbank on Thursday said no burial was allowed and all the bodies being brought to the ghat are being cremated.