PIB Official, Who Tested Positive For COVID-19, Discharged From AIIMS: Report

KS Dhatwalia was admitted to the AIIMS trauma centre on June 7. (File)

Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau (PIB) KS Dhatwalia who had tested COVID-19 positive and was admitted to the AIIMS was discharged today.

Mr Dhatwalia, who underwent treatment under Dr Neeraj Nischal, an associate professor in the Department of Medicine at AIIMS, was discharged around 4 pm.

"He is doing fine now and he will be in home-isolation for the next few days," a source said.

Mr Dhatwalia was admitted to the AIIMS trauma centre, which has been converted into a dedicated COVID-19 facility, on June 7.