Initial CBI Probe Launched Against Organisers Of Delhi Islamic Sect Event

The CBI has launched a preliminary probe against the organisers of the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi- which turned out to be the biggest coronavirus cluster in the country - for allegedly violating the foreign funding law, FCRA. "Role of Maulana Saad Kandhalvi, the chief of the Islamic sect, is also under scanner," sources told NDTV.

A preliminary probe is the first step towards deciding that the agency has enough evidence to start a full-fledged investigation. The CBI sources said a case can be registered against the organisers on the basis of the probe's outcome.

The enquiry is registered on a complaint that the organisers of the Jamaat's March event have been involved in suspicious cash transactions through illegal and unfair means, sources say.

The organisers had allegedly not disclosed foreign donations to the authorities mandated under the Foreign Contributions (Regulations) Act for the purpose of organising the event, they said.

The Tablighi Jamaat had held a religious gathering in south Delhi's Nizamuddin locality in March in defiance of social distancing protocols. Thousands, including foreigners, had gathered at the event.

As Jamaat members dispersed to return to their homes across the country, over 15,000 coronavirus cases with links to the Delhi event were reported from several states. Scores had been arrested for not declaring themselves to the authorities, posing a threat to public health.

Jamaat members have faced allegations that they are to blame for the spread of the novel coronavirus through the country.

In April, Maulana Saad Kandhalvi, who was being blamed for organising the event amid the pandemic, had gone under self-quarantine when the police asked him to join the investigation. A case against him and seven others was registered by the local police in connection with the event.

Maulana Saad Kandhalvi was also charged with money laundering by the Enforcement Directorate.

With inputs from PTI