Coronavirus: Plea In Supreme Court Seeks Free Unlimited Data, Calls During COVID-19 Lockdown

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Centre to ensure that free unlimited calling, data usage and DTH facilities are provided to subscribers to ease "psychological stress" during the lockdown till May 3 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It has also sought a direction to the Health Ministry to take appropriate steps to deal with psychological pressure mounting on individuals due to the lockdown or being kept in quarantine.
The plea sought directions to the government and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to invoke relevant terms of agreement of licenses granted to DTH service providers and ask them to provide completely free and unlimited viewing facility of their channels and contents during the lockdown period.
It said they also be directed to exercise powers under appropriate provisions of law so that content of video streaming websites could be provided free of cost during lockdown.
The petition, filed by advocate Manohar Pratap, has said that social interactions by way of talking over phone, video calling and other modes of digital entertainment like watching TV channels on DTH platforms or contents on video streaming websites could be helpful in "lowering the psychological stress" caused by confinement during the lockdown.
It claimed that the Centre and state governments have taken various measures to help the citizens during lockdown by providing food and shelter and other means for survival but no steps have been taken to answer the psychological pressure which is mounting day by day on the citizens.
"Mental and psychological health are as important as physical health and less has been done in this regard by the government during lockdown. Most of the persons who got stranded away from their family and friends are living in deep psychological stress and there has been even two-three instances of suicides due to fear of isolation during treatment of coronavirus disease," the plea said.
The petitioner has further said that unlimited free audio and video communication means would allow the stranded persons, who are away from their family, to contact them and it would help in dealing with present situation.
It said that free and unlimited access to internet and satellite TV channels would offer better and wide mode of entertainment to individuals who are confined in home or in quarantine facilities.
World
India
State & District Details
|State
|Cases
|Active
|Recovered
|Deaths
DistrictCases
Mumbai514
Pune134
Mumbai Suburban65
Thane31
Sangli24
Ahmednagar22
Nagpur17
Latur8
Palghar8
Aurangabad8
Raigad6
Satara5
Yavatmal4
Osmanabad4
Buldhana4
Jalgaon2
Kolhapur2
Hingoli2
Ratnagiri2
Washim1
Nashik1
Sindhudurg1
Amravati1
Jalna1
Gondia1
Details Awaited*2051
2919 232
2437 187
295 36
187 9
DistrictCases
South175
Central100
North66
Shahdara66
New Delhi56
South East33
South West24
West23
East17
North East9
North West6
Details Awaited*1003
1578 17
1504 3
42 12
32 2
DistrictCases
Chennai150
Coimbatore60
Dindigul45
Tirunelveli36
Erode32
Tiruchirappalli30
Namakkal28
Ranipet27
Chengalpattu24
Theni24
Madurai24
Karur22
Tiruppur19
Thoothukudi17
Villupuram16
Cuddalore13
Salem12
Thiruvallur12
Thiruvarur12
Nagapattinam11
Tirupattur11
Thanjavur11
Virudhunagar11
Tiruvannamalai9
Kanniyakumari6
Kanchipuram6
Vellore5
Sivaganga5
The Nilgiris4
Ramanathapuram2
Kallakurichi2
Tenkasi2
Perambalur1
Ariyalur1
Details Awaited*552
1242 38
1110
118 37
14 2
DistrictCases
Indore116
Bhopal70
Morena12
Jabalpur8
Ujjain8
Barwani3
Khargone3
Chhindwara2
Gwalior2
Shivpuri2
Vidisha1
Details Awaited*893
1120 133
1003 133
64
53
DistrictCases
Jaipur104
Jodhpur55
Bhilwara27
Tonk20
Jhunjhunu20
Jaisalmer16
Bikaner11
Churu11
Kota10
Banswara9
Ajmer7
Dungarpur6
Dausa6
Bharatpur5
Alwar4
Udaipur4
Nagaur2
Pali2
Pratapgarh2
Dholpur1
Karauli1
Sikar1
Details Awaited*699
1023 18
873 18
147
3
DistrictCases
Ahmadabad79
Surat18
Bhavnagar13
Gandhinagar12
Vadodara12
Rajkot10
Patan5
Porbandar3
Mahesana2
Kachchh2
Gir Somnath2
Panch Mahals1
Anand1
Sabar Kantha1
Jamnagar1
Chhotaudepur1
Morbi1
Botad1
Details Awaited*706
871 176
771 165
64 5
36 6
DistrictCases
Gautam Buddha Nagar58
Agra49
Meerut32
Ghaziabad23
Lucknow22
Shamli14
Saharanpur13
Kanpur Nagar8
Sitapur8
Varanasi7
Bareilly6
Maharajganj6
Basti5
Ghazipur5
Firozabad4
Hathras4
Kheri4
Baghpat3
Pratapgarh3
Jaunpur3
Hapur3
Azamgarh3
Bulandshahr3
Rae Bareli2
Mirzapur2
Pilibhit2
Mathura2
Banda2
Shahjahanpur1
Kaushambi1
Moradabad1
Prayagraj1
Hardoi1
Budaun1
Bijnor1
Barabanki1
Auraiya1
Details Awaited*468
773 38
692 19
68 17
13 2
DistrictCases
Hyderabad174
Nizamabad26
Warangal Urban23
Medchal Malkajgiri17
Ranga Reddy17
Nalgonda13
Jogulamba Gadwal12
Adilabad10
Kamareddy9
Karimnagar9
Mahabubnagar8
Suryapet8
Sangareddy7
Jagitial4
Vikarabad4
Nirmal4
Medak4
Bhadradri Kothagudem4
Peddapalli2
Mulugu2
Jangoan2
Nagarkurnool2
Jayashankar Bhupalapally1
Siddipet1
Mahabubabad1
Details Awaited*334
698 51
560 51
120
18
DistrictCases
Kurnool57
Spsr Nellore42
Guntur38
Krishna28
Y.s.r. Kadapa27
Prakasam24
West Godavari21
Visakhapatnam20
Chittoor17
East Godavari12
Anantapur6
Details Awaited*242
534 31
500 22
20 4
14 5
DistrictCases
Kasaragod146
Kannur54
Ernakulam26
Thiruvananthapuram15
Malappuram14
Kozhikode13
Pathanamthitta13
Thrissur12
Idukki10
Kollam8
Palakkad7
Alappuzha3
Kottayam3
Wayanad3
Details Awaited*61
388 1
167
218 7
3
DistrictCases
Bengaluru Urban59
Mysuru34
Chikballapur10
Bidar10
Uttar Kannad10
Dakshin Kannad8
Belagavi7
Ballari6
Kalaburagi6
Bagalkot5
Bengaluru Rural5
Udupi4
Mandya3
Tumakuru2
Davangere2
Gadag1
Kodagu1
Dharwad1
Chitradurga1
Details Awaited*140
315 38
220 29
82 7
13 2
DistrictCases
Srinagar33
Bandipora24
Baramulla16
Badgam9
Jammu9
Udhampur8
Kupwara5
Pulwama4
Rajauri3
Shopian3
Ganderbal2
Details Awaited*184
300 22
260 16
36 6
4
DistrictCases
Kolkata37
Howrah15
Medinipur East12
Kalimpong7
24 Paraganas North6
Jalpaiguri5
Nadia5
24 Paraganas South4
Hooghly4
Purba Bardhaman3
Medinipur West2
Paschim Bardhaman2
Darjeeling1
Details Awaited*128
231 18
182 13
42 5
7
DistrictCases
Gurugram35
Mewat28
Palwal28
Faridabad19
Nuh10
Karnal5
Ambala4
Panipat4
Fatehabad3
Sirsa3
Panchkula2
Bhiwani2
Rohtak1
Sonipat1
Kaithal1
Jind1
Charki Dadri1
Hisar1
Details Awaited*56
205 6
159
43 9
3
DistrictCases
S.a.s Nagar25
Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar18
Amritsar10
Hoshiarpur7
Jalandhar6
Mansa5
Ludhiana5
Ropar3
Fatehgarh Sahib2
Pathankot2
Barnala1
Sas Mohali1
Patiala1
Moga1
Kapurthala1
Faridkot1
Details Awaited*97
186
146
27 13
13
DistrictCases
Siwan6
Gaya5
Patna5
Munger4
Gopalganj3
Begusarai2
Nalanda2
Saharsa2
Bhagalpur1
Lakhisarai1
Saran1
Details Awaited*42
74 4
44 4
29
1
DistrictCases
Khordha33
Bhadrak3
Cuttack2
Jajapur1
Kalahandi1
Kendrapara1
Puri1
Details Awaited*18
60
41
18
1
DistrictCases
Dehradun17
Udam Singh Nagar4
Nainital3
Almora1
Pauri Garhwal1
Details Awaited*11
37
28
9
0
DistrictCases
Solan7
Kangra3
Una3
Details Awaited*22
35 2
18
16 3
1
DistrictCases
Golaghat9
Goalpara4
Marigaon4
Nalbari4
Dhubri3
Kamrup Metro2
Cachar1
Hailakandi1
Kamrup1
Karimganj1
Lakhimpur1
South Salmara Mancachar1
Details Awaited*1
33
27
5 5
1
DistrictCases
Raipur5
Korba2
Bilaspur1
Durg1
Rajnandgaon1
Details Awaited*23
33
16
17 4
0
DistrictCases
Ranchi2
Hazaribagh1
Details Awaited*25
28 1
26 1
0
2
DistrictCases
Chandigarh18
Details Awaited*3
21
14
7
0
DistrictCases
Leh Ladakh11
Kargil3
Details Awaited*3
17
7
10
0
DistrictCases
North And Middle Andaman7
South Andamans3
Details Awaited*1
11
1
10
0
DistrictCases
East Khasi Hills1
Details Awaited*6
7
6
0
1
DistrictCases
North Goa5
South Goa1
Details Awaited*1
7
2
5
0
DistrictCases
Pondicherry4
Mahe1
Details Awaited*2
7
6
1
0
DistrictCases
Imphal West1
Thoubal1
2
1
1
0
DistrictCases
Gomati1
Details Awaited*1
2
1
1 1
0
DistrictCases
Aizawl1
1
1
0
0
DistrictCases
Lohit1
1
1
0
0