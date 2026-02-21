Favourite Word To Top Court Setback: A Timeline Of Trump's Tariff Diktat

Tariff - it is not just a tax imposed on goods when they cross the US border, but a "favourite word" and the "most beautiful word in the dictionary" to US President Donald Trump. Months later, the same word has caused upheaval, with the US Supreme Court striking down the Republican leader's sweeping import duties. LIVE UPDATES

The Court's 6-3 ruling handed Trump a stinging loss on an issue crucial to his economic agenda. Furious about the defeat, he signed a new 10 per cent tariff order on imports from around the world on Friday night - which will take effect "almost immediately". He also lashed out at the Supreme Court, saying he was "ashamed" and called the ruling "deeply disappointing."

Let's take a look at the timeline of Trump's tariffs - From his favourite word to court setback:

February 1, 2025: Trump orders 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada and 10% on goods from China, demanding the three countries curb the flow of fentanyl and illegal immigrants into the US.

February 10, 2025: Trump raises tariffs on steel and aluminium imports to a flat 25%.

March 3, 2025: Trump says 25% tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada will take effect from March 4 and doubles tariffs on all Chinese imports to 20%.

March 26, 2025: Trump unveils a 25% tariff on imported cars and light trucks.

April 2, 2025: Trump announces global tariffs with a baseline of 10% across all imports and significantly higher duties on imports from some countries. He also imposed 26% reciprocal tariff on several Indian imports.

April 9, 2025: Trump pauses most country-specific tariffs that kicked in less than 24 hours earlier. The 10% blanket duty on almost all US imports stays in place. Trump said he will raise tariffs on Chinese imports to 125% from the 104% level that took effect a day earlier, pushing the extra duties on Chinese goods to 145%.

May 9, 2025: Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announce a limited bilateral trade agreement that leaves in place 10% tariffs on British imports to the United States.

May 12, 2025: The US and China agree to slash tariffs for 90 days. The US cuts the extra tariffs imposed on Chinese imports to 30%, while China reduces duties on U.S. imports to 10% from 125%.

May 28, 2025: A US Court of International Trade ruled that Trump had exceeded his authority under IEEPA. The court said tariffs were a legislative power reserved for Congress and issued an injunction blocking the duties. However, the tariffs remained in force.

May 29, 2025: A federal appeals court temporarily reinstates the most sweeping of Trump's tariffs, pausing an earlier lower court's ruling to consider the government's appeal.

June 3, 2025: Trump signs an executive proclamation hiking tariffs on steel and aluminium imports to 50%.

July 3, 2025: Trump said the US will place a 20% tariff on many imports from Vietnam, with trans-shipments from third countries through Vietnam facing a 40% levy.

July 7, 2025: Trump said additional higher duties announced previously will kick in on August 1. In letters sent to 14 countries, he said that they will include tariffs between 25% and 40%.

July 15, 2025: Trump said the US and Indonesia made a new framework agreement under which the US will reduce threatened tariffs on Indonesian goods to 19% from 32%.

July 22, 2025: Trump strikes a trade deal with Japan that includes lowering tariffs on auto imports to 15%.

July 30 2025: The US reaches a deal with South Korea to reduce the planned levies on imports to 15%.

July 31, 2025: Trump signs an executive order imposing import tariffs ranging from 10% to 41% on 69 trading partners ahead of the trade deal deadline. He issues an order increasing the tariff rate on Canadian goods. He also imposed 25% tariffs on Indian imports and warned of any additional tariffs on India if New Delhi continues to buy Russian oil.

August 6, 2025: Trump imposes an additional 25% tariff on goods from India, saying the country directly or indirectly imports Russian oil.

August 7, 2025: Trump increased tariffs on India to 50%, citing its purchase of Russian oil.

August 11, 2025: Trump extends tariff truce with China for another 90 days, withholding imposition of three-digit duties until November 10.

August 21, 2025: The US and EU lock in a framework trade deal that sets duties at 15% on most imports.

January 17, 2026: Trump vows to implement a wave of tariffs on eight European allies until the US is allowed to buy Greenland, saying additional 10% tariffs would take effect on February 1 and increase to 25% on June 1.

February 2, 2026: Trump announced that the US and India had agreed on a trade deal and reduced the tariffs to 18%.

February 20, 2026: In its 6-3 decision, the US Supreme Court struck down many of the tariffs imposed by Trump. Following his defeat, he announced new 10% tariffs on all global imports, which will take effect on February 24. The new tariffs will be temporary for 150 days.

(With inputs from Reuters)