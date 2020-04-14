Coronavirus Pandemic: 'This Too Shall Pass', Assures Rajinikanth In New Year Message To Tamils

Rajinikanth urged Tamils across the world to follow the government orders (File)

Superstar Rajinikanth urged Tamils in every nation to follow restrictions imposed by governments to protect themselves from the highly contagious coronavirus and assured them that "this too shall pass".

Rajinikanth, in a video message on Tamil New year, urged Tamils living everywhere, including in foreign countries, to follow the restrictions to protect themselves from the contagion and said that this would be their "biggest gift" to their family members this year.

"Coronavirus has affected the whole world. India and Tamil Nadu are no exceptions. Those away from you, your relatives and family members, always keep thinking about you and are worried about you," he said in the video.

"In whichever country you live, follow the restrictions and protect yourself. This is the biggest gift you are giving this year to your relatives and family members. Live well, don't worry. This too shall pass," he added.