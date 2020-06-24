'Pandemic, Petrol-Diesel Prices Unlocked': Rahul Gandhi's Dig At Centre

Congress MP tagged a graph with the tweet and captioned it, "coronavirus is not the only rising curve".

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday targeted the government on the increase in fuel prices and the rise in coronavirus cases, in a break from his daily attacks on China. He drew on the phrase "Unlock1" used to describe the phased exit from the three-month virus lockdown.

"The Modi government has 'unlocked' the corona pandemic and prices of petrol-diesel," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Congress MP tagged a graph with the tweet and captioned it, "coronavirus is not the only rising curve". The graph illustrated a steady rise in the daily COVID-19 count and the climbing prices of petrol and diesel after the lockdown.

Congress has been attacking the government over the hike in petrol and diesel prices continuously for 18 days, after the lockdown restrictions were relaxed.

Yesterday, at a meeting of the Congress Working Committee held via video, party president Sonia Gandhi said the "mismanagement" of the coronavirus crisis was one of the "most disastrous" failures of the Modi government.

Sonia Gandhi said it was apparent that the government was "totally unprepared" to manage the fallout of a lockdown. "Actually, the people have been left to protect themselves as best as possible. The mismanagement of the pandemic will be recorded as one of the most disastrous failures of the Modi government," she said.

Today, the country recorded the highest single-day jump of 15,968 COVID-19 cases and 465 deaths. India now has 4,56,183 cases and 14,476, according to the Union Health Ministry data.