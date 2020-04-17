Darbar Move From Jammu To Srinagar Postponed Amid Lockdown Over Coronavirus Pandemic

The opening of the Darbar which was to take place on May 4, will now take place on June 15.

The annual "Darbar Move" of offices from Jammu to Srinagar for the summer session has been postponed due to the ongoing lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic.

The opening of the Darbar which was to take place on May 4, will now take place on June 15.

"In view of the recent spike in the COVID-19 cases, and the need for effective control of the same, the Annual Darbar Move arrangements have been reviewed. It has been observed that the formal opening of Darbar on May 4 as per order dated April 10, may affect the COVID19 control efforts of the Union Territory," an order by Rohit Sharma, Additional Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir government said today.

"The formal opening of the Darbar at Srinagar will take place on June 15 this year," it added.

"All offices assigned specific COVID-19 control tasks shall continue to function from their present location till further orders, so as to ensure that COVID-19 control efforts are not hampered on account of physical dislocation of officers/offices respective," the order said.

The order said the Civil Secretariat at Srinagar will start partial functioning on May 4, 2020 with staff and officers on "as is where is" basis, that is, those who have already been or likely to get relocated before that.

All Administrative Secretaries will have to furnish list of officers/staff who will work from Srinagar and Jammu respectively to the General Administration Department by April 21, the order said.