437 New Coronavirus Cases, 6 Deaths In India In 24 Hours: 10 Updates

Tamil Nadu saw the biggest jump in cases on Tuesday, with 160 people testing coronavirus positive in 24 hours. The state has so far registered 234 COVID-19 cases and one death, with six recoveries, two of which were on Wednesday.

The big jump in Tamil Nadu's numbers comes as 110 people, who had attended a massive religious gathering in Delhi's Nizamuddin last month that has emerged as one of the country's top coronavirus hotspots, tested positive.

Maharashtra registered 86 new cases on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 302. Nine people have died so far in Maharashtra, and 39 people have recovered since the outbreak, the highest in the country.

Delhi followed next, with 55 new cases on Wednesday. The national capital has seen 152 cases so far, with two deaths and six recoveries. At least 24 cases in Delhi are linked to the massive Islamic congregation at the headquarters of the Tablighi Jamaat sect in Nizamuddin.

There were 43 new cases in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours. All of them had returned to the state after attending the event at Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz, the Chief Minister's Office said.

Health Ministry data showed of the six deaths, two each were reported from Uttar Pradesh and Telangana, and one each from Kerala and West Bengal.

A 56-year-old man in Mumbai's Dharavi who tested positive for COVID-19, too died late on Wednesday evening, however, his death is yet to be officially updated in the government figures.

Nine states and Union Territories, including Uttarakhand, Goa and Himachal Pradesh, did not have a single new case on Wednesday, according to the data.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed a 21-day lockdown that will end in mid-April in a desperate bid to stave off an epidemic among India's 130 crore people.