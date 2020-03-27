Watch: Maharashtra Cop's Son Pleads Father Not To Go Out Amid Lockdown

The policeman tells the child that he has to go because his boss has called him for duty.

While much of India has been working from home amid a global pandemic, there are those who do not have the luxury.

The Maharashtra Police has tweeted a video showing a policeman's son pleading with him not to leave the house for work amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The video shows a policeman getting ready for work, and his son, who is less than 2 years old, is crying and asking him not to leave the house because of the pandemic.

Going went viral immediately, the video has collected over 13,000 views and 2,600 likes.

The boy can be heard crying "Papa Baher Corona Aahe" (Papa, There's Corona Outside). But the policeman is heard telling the child that he has to go because his boss has called him for duty.

The Maharashtra Police uploaded the video with the message, "In the challenging time of coronavirus pandemic, our officers give preference to their duty over their families."

While India is under a complete lockdown for 21 days following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement on Tuesday, each person and family across the nation is abiding by it, the strict rule exempts some in the society.

Policemen across the country have been at work to help enforce the curfew and contain the virus.

The state police has been using its Twitter handle (@DGPMaharashtra) to spread awareness about precautions needed to keep the virus at bay and to seek people's cooperation in implementing lockdown.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country -- 125 -- as of Thursday.

(With inputs from PTI)